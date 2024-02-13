How Archer Is Building a Community for LGBTQ+ Men

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Brand Play: The ADWEEK Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

Nowadays, people tend to meet each other through online platforms for dating and friendship. However, finding a community, particularly for men in LGBTQ+ communities, remains a challenge.

Archer is a social-first dating app for gay, bisexual and queer men. It provides a safe and celebratory platform where users can express themselves and build connections freely. The app debuted last summer, offering multiple discovery modes, and requires a selfie-verified profile photo.

Archer collaborated with LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD to ensure that the app represents the current queer community. The company worked with more than 1,200 queer men through surveys, interviews and product testing.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Michael Kaye, director of brand marketing and communications at Archer and OkCupid. Kaye sheds light on the unique features of Archer and how it stands apart from other dating apps.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.