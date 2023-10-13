Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros , YouTube , Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.

Another week of a flurry of generative AI developments. Adweek’s weekly AI roundup captures the latest news, regulatory proceedings, and business developments revolving around generative AI.

This week’s update:

On the policy side

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna called for Washington to hold AI companies accountable for the harms stemming from their technology, signaling a shift in the ongoing debate over AI regulation, according to Politico. Krishna acknowledged that his own company would not be exempted from legal exposure under the regulations he endorses. However, IBM’s risk compared to those of AI companies such as OpenAI is comparatively low since IBM builds AI models for other businesses. This is unlike the publicly accessible model of ChatGPT which is more accessible to people and, thus susceptible to AI harm.

On the tech side