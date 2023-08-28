Media Plan of the Year

Adweek's 2023 Media Plan of the Year Winning Campaigns

24 of the world's most creative executions

Presenting the winner's of this year's Media Plan of the Year awardsAdweek; Whisper, Honest Eggs Co., Clash of Clans, Lunchables, Saputo, Doritos
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci
By Breana Mallamaci

Fine-tune your media, marketing and technology strategies at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25 with expert insights and strategies from the pros. Register now to save 35% on your pass.

For more than 20 years, Adweek has been highlighting the industry’s most creative campaigns and their respective teams. This year sees 24 honorees in various categories, such as Best Use of Branded Content, Best Use of Data and Best Use of Out of Home. Winners ranged from well-known streaming juggernauts (Netflix’s Wednesday and Prime Video’s The Boys) to local cause triumphs (Whisper’s “The Missing Chapter” and Honest Eggs Co.’s “FitChix”).

Read more about each winning campaign here and watch the sizzle highlighting each winner below.

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making spreadsheets in her spare time for fun.

Recommended articles