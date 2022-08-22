Adweek Podcast: Getting Loud About Mental Health

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Adweek agencies reporter Emmy Liederman to discuss the state of mental health in the industry. They explain how to avoid using it as an empty marketing tactic and how Gen Z is setting the tone for mental health best practices and accommodations.