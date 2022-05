Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

In honor of Adweek’s second annual Creator Visionary Awards, Yeah That’s Probably an Ad hosts David and Shannon sat down with senior coordinator of awards, honors and programming Alexia Marrache to discuss this year’s innovators and influencers who have unlocked the limitless potential of the digital space.