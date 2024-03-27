It’s no secret that sports marketing is one of the hottest topics on marketers' minds. Determine the best way for your brand to show up at ADWEEK Brand Play: A Sports Marketing Summit . Register now to join in NYC or virtually on May 9.

This afternoon, ADWEEK CEO Will Lee announced the appointment of Condé Nast veteran Mike Beyman as chief of staff/head of strategy and business operations, a new role at the brand.

In a memo, Lee also shared a number of promotions across the newsroom as well as the Experiences and Marketing, People & Culture, Finance/Operations, Sales and Technology teams. Included in the communication was also a new newsroom structure, under recently named editor in chief Ryan Joe.

Read the announcement in full below.

Team ADWEEK,

This is an exciting, invigorating and critically important moment in our evolution. As we drive the reinvention of our brand and build for significant growth on all vectors in the years ahead, I am truly grateful to be doing this with a team full of great talent, resilience, and sense of purpose and love for ADWEEK.

I’m proud that we’ve achieved a great deal just in the first three months of 2024: We will surpass our overall budget for revenue in the first quarter; consumer demand for our events like Social Media Week and our Sports Marketing Summit is significantly stronger than expected; and our newsroom is more vibrant than ever, with our journalists winning crucial stories and driving the industry conversation every day.

To continue to build on that momentum, I’m pleased to announce an important addition to the Executive Team, as well as new roles and promotions for several members of the ADWEEK team. These changes will help accelerate four major goals for ADWEEK: Grow audience and impact, become a more vivid and essential resource for the industry, improve the velocity of our operational excellence, and do fewer things better.

There’s a lot of detail below—get comfortable—but I want to be as clear as I can about the changes on the way.

New Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy and Business Operations

Mike Beyman joins the ADWEEK team as chief of staff and head of strategy and business operations. Mike joins from Condé Nast, where, as vice president of corporate strategy and development, he developed and implemented cross-functional initiatives across its global brands, including Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker. He spearheaded and strengthened relationships with major technology platforms such as Amazon and Google as well as new AI players, including OpenAI. During his time at Condé Nast Entertainment, Mike led the effort to build its global Film & TV Studio, Audio Network, and acquire the award-winning podcast series “In the Dark.”

Mike joined Condé Nast from McKinsey & Company, where, as a consultant, he supported and drove large-scale transformations across many industries including media, technology and retail. Mike started his career producing primetime documentaries for CNBC on economic topics such as white-collar crime, marijuana legalization and Costco’s global impact on buying habits.

Mike will report to me, and his first day at ADWEEK will be April 1.

Editorial reorganization and promotions

With the arrival of Ryan Joe as editor in chief, we’re also excited to announce the new structure of the newsroom as well as some promotions, effective today. The staff will be organized across vertical groupings, led by deputies who will report into Ryan:

Jameson Fleming will oversee agencies, brands and creative in a newly created role (more below).

will oversee agencies, brands and creative in a newly created role (more below). Lucinda Southern will oversee tech, platforms and emerging areas. Catherine Perloff and Trishla Ostwal will report to her.

will oversee tech, platforms and emerging areas. and will report to her. Bill Bradley will oversee TV, media and sports. Mark Stenberg and Jason Notte will report into him. And stay tuned for more additions to this important team.

will oversee TV, media and sports. and will report into him. And stay tuned for more additions to this important team. We’ll be creating a small team focused on commerce, also led by a deputy editor. Kathryn Lundstrom will be on this team, but in the short term report into Lucinda. More on that to come.

The Story Desk, plus Robert Klara, Luz Corona and Will Russo will report directly to Ryan.

As part of this new structure, Jameson has been promoted to executive editor. He will oversee agencies, brands and creative as well as focus on overarching strategy for the digital and print products. Jameson has been an invaluable member of the ADWEEK newsroom for over eight years in several key roles, most recently heading up agencies’ coverage. Jameson will report into Ryan and will manage the following team members: Rebecca Stewart, Kyle O’Brien, Olivia Morley, Brittaney Kiefer, Terry Stanley and Alexia Marrache.

Paul Hiebert has been promoted to deputy editor for special projects. Paul joined ADWEEK over four years ago and most recently held the role of senior reporter for data and insights. He’s made a name for himself both in our newsroom and in the industry at large for being data obsessed. In his new role he’ll continue to focus on data visualization and insights across all verticals and work closely with leadership on unique content formats and storytelling to make ADWEEK essential. He will report into Ryan.

Experience and Marketing team promotions

Given the fundamental importance of our marketing and events capabilities as critical drivers of ADWEEK’s brand, audience and business growth as we move forward, we’re also pleased to announce the following promotions.

Sara Meletis has been promoted to vice president of event management. Sara has been integral to our event growth with her understanding of audience behavior, keen sense of design and experience, and, just as crucially, ensuring our events are both successful and profitable with her exceptional budget vigilance. Sara will lead the event operations team as we look to reimagine the events business and will play a critical role in driving our new strategy.

Rachel Gudowitz and Lauren Astor have both been promoted to events operations manager, where they will each run point as the operations lead for select ADWEEK events. They have done tremendous work navigating the many demands and challenges of producing impeccable events and will be instrumental in ensuring the premium quality of our portfolio going forward.

Amanda Sickler and Christine Lane have both been promoted to programming manager. Their tireless work managing the high-profile speakers and guests that appear on our stages, as well as ensuring that those stages are both engaging and high-utility for our audiences, will be a key part of the success of the portfolio in the last year.

Kimmy Denton has been promoted to senior manager of audience development & marketing. She will be instrumental in our efforts to grow and deepen engagement with our audience, especially our event audience, as well as engaging new, high-value audiences for our new 1:1 meetings product and more intimate, invite-only events.

Carmen Pleitez has been promoted to senior graphic designer. In this role, Carmen will bring the ADWEEK brand to life across marketing channels with her highly user-centric approach both on digital platforms and in live environments as we continue to improve our brand creative and experiences.

In her new role as associate marketing manager, Caroline King will serve as the marketing team’s point of contact for the branded content studio and support full funnel marketing efforts to drive audiences to these industry-leading content products and directly impact campaign results.

People & Culture, Finance/Operations, Sales, and Technology promotions

As our new manager, people partner, Briana Mucilli will reimagine our talent acquisition, recruitment, onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring a seamless experience for all, while continuing to support the team in an HR generalist capacity. With over 10 years of recruiting experience and four years as an HR generalist, she brings fresh insights to the role.

Rick Rosenthal has been promoted to senior director, technology & security. Rick maintains our infrastructure platforms and oversees information security and is the gatekeeper of Salesforce and many other critical workflow platforms. He will help lead the charge on streamlining and improving our digital infrastructure as our tech needs evolve.

Robert Noble has been promoted to director of business affairs. Robert will play an integral role in providing counsel supporting our sales contracting, vendor agreements, intellectual property, insurance and data privacy. He will also play a larger role in liaising with the Executive Team on business affairs.

Kenny Moshensky has been promoted to vice president of client partnerships. He will be working collaboratively across the sales team and with many other stakeholders in the company to drive the best outcomes for our advertising partners, aligning our Client and Brand Partnerships teams more closely than ever as our partners’ needs become ever more complex.

Recently, Igor Khatybov was promoted to senior developer, leading all launches for the technology team and guiding the integration of Convertr and playing a role in guiding the offshore team on development tasks, as well as serving as the lead developer on the deployment of features to ADWEEK.com.

I realize that’s a lot to digest in one note, but it reflects the investment we are making in our talent and in growing the ADWEEK business and brand. This is an important milestone in the evolution of our team, and I hope you will join me and the rest of the Executive Team in congratulating our colleagues on their promotions, and in welcoming Mike. And as always—let’s keep winning our weeks.