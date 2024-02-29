AI, the Election and Cautious Optimism: 12 CROs on Ad Trends Shaping 2024

The last few weeks have been brutal for the media industry . Still, a confluence of positive factors has publishers cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, according to interviews with revenue executives at more than one-dozen news and lifestyle publishers.

In particular, the broader economic outlook appears far healthier than it did this time last year, and advertising demand for key channels—including energy, luxury and healthcare—has remained resilient or showed encouraging signs of recovery.

Specific channels, including events and newsletters, continue to attract agency and brand interest.