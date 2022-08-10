Commerce Week

How Rent the Runway Prioritizes Access Over Excess 

Disrupting the fashion industry for good 

The sustainability movement in fashion is still in its early stages, but more brands and retailers are increasingly leaning into and promoting sustainability. Rent the Runway is no stranger to this trend and has evolved as a leader in the space, setting new standards for sustainable fashion. Among the company’s most distinguishing commitments is its goal to displace the need to produce half a million garments by the end of fiscal year 2026. Jess Burns, svp of brand building at RTR, sat down with Adweek during Commerce Week to discuss why she and her team prioritize these purpose-driven ideas and what it means for their overall brand accountability and goals. 

