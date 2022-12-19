Gaming has a lot of underrated benefits, potentially serving as a therapeutic tool during times of stress and a bonding activity for many. Some of our best memories can come from playing video games, inspiring nostalgia when reflecting on the characters and legacy franchises that have impacted our lives.
Leaning into the potential every game has to become an object of fond reminiscence for players, Xbox has teamed with 215 McCann and comedian Jimmy O. Yang for its “Nowstalgia” campaign. Hoping to welcome new players to the occasionally insular world of the Xbox Series S, this campaign introduces the uninitiated through humor while reaffirming the features that make Xbox great for long-time fans.
The short 2-minute film is directed by Ryan Staake and stars Jimmy O. Yang as himself. Casually sitting on the couch playing Xbox and chatting with a friend on the phone, he mentions that the brand wants him to do “a thing,” but he’s not sure if he wants to do “a thing.” Out of nowhere, a voice tells him, “You’re already doing a thing, Jimmy.” Our hero is horrified to realize that a plush gaming console is speaking to him.
The comedy duo we didn’t know we needed
Jimmy and the talking plushie bounce rapid-fire jokes off of each other, with Jimmy quickly realizing he’s in a commercial and the plushie charming him into playing along. This spot has inspired Xbox’s limited-edition run of Game With Me Series S plushies that will deliver personalized messages crafted after chosen influencers when squeezed. Each comes with its own collectible graphic box.
In addition to the short film, Xbox partnered with action figure photographer @plasticaction (Jax Navarro) to create custom “Nowstalgia” hero stills for Fall Guys, Rocket League, Forza Horizon 5, Overwatch 2 and Minecraft. Additionally, the brand is releasing a series of short social videos that will call back to Gen Z’s childhood to reinforce the theme of nostalgia for the recent past.
“Nowstalgia” launched on Nov. 29 and will run throughout the holiday season with digital, social and OOH assets. The stills will be featured through Navarro’s social channels and Xbox’s channels, as well as OOH in LA.
