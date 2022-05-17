Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Every organization seems to have an employee that makes meetings miserable by rejecting any idea that’s not theirs. Ecommerce tech platform Commercetools and Chicago-based b-to-b digital agency Walker Sands cast Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman star Will Arnett to embody both that frustrating coworker and a dated, inflexible commerce mindset in “The Naysayer Campaign.”