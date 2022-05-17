Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Every organization seems to have an employee that makes meetings miserable by rejecting any idea that’s not theirs. Ecommerce tech platform Commercetools and Chicago-based b-to-b digital agency Walker Sands cast Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman star Will Arnett to embody both that frustrating coworker and a dated, inflexible commerce mindset in “The Naysayer Campaign.”