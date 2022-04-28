Retailing

Why This New Zealand DIY Retail Campaign Resonated So Strongly

The Mitre 10 campaign came out on top of Kantar's Effectiveness Awards in the category for most effective television campaign

The duo at the center of Mitre 10's
The campaign was developed by Mitre 10's long-term agency partner FCB New Zealand.FCB New Zealand, Mitre 10
By Stephen Lepitak

For over 47 years, Mitre 10, a retailer of hardware products, builders’ supplies and DIY essentials, has been catering to New Zealanders who, after being stuck at home for a prolonged period, dreamt of making home improvements perhaps beyond their capabilities. This realization meant that it was time for the brand to implement change to recognize that consumer needs had evolved.

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

