Since the first event in 1979, the Bangkok International Motor Show has been making waves. Not only the first Motor Show in Thailand but still the biggest to this day, the event is now entering its 44th year, with brands regularly upping the ante to stand out among the many big names that participate.

With the need to keep consumers engaged at the forefront, Mercedes-Benz has chosen to forego its traditional booth space in favor of a new approach. In collaboration with Team X Thailand, the brand is launching a series of “Pop-up Motor Shows” and parking their latest models in A19 parking lots of various high-traffic shopping malls in the lead-up to the event.

The company has released a 67-second video explaining the initiative to shy away from the outdoors-oriented promotion of other big names at the Motor Show. Showing the flow of workers pulling together small pop-up cubicles around the latest Mercedes-Benz models, the short makes it clear how these inauspicious spaces were set up seemingly out of thin air. The result is a sharp, professional look that is smartly positioned to make an impression.

Making a statement

“We wanted to break away from the typical car show experience,” said Rook Floro, creative director of Team X Thailand, in a statement. “People often stop to look at desired cars in parking lots, so we thought, why not turn those parking lots into mini-showrooms?”

The “Pop-up” idea continues Mercedes-Benz’s innovation-forward collaboration with Team X Thailand. Last year, the team created the video “The Reinvention of Pretty” in support of Mercedes-Benz’s decision to stop using booth models at motor shows in part due to the harassment they often received. Reimagining presenters as a multi-gender, well-informed role instead, the brand introduced its new Digital Guides in place of models.

The Bangkok International Motor Show goes from March 22 to April 2 and will be located at the IMPACT Challenger in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. The brand has also included a QR code as part of the promotion that can be scanned to receive a ticket to the Motor Show.

