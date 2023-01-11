Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

A company’s heritage is often a reliable incubator for its mascots. When Borden sought to convince consumers that pasteurized milk was safe to drink during the 1930s, for instance, the smiling face of Elsie the cow made the sale. And KFC’s Colonel Sanders (you know, the smiling elderly gent with glasses and a white goatee?) is a caricature of the real Col. Harland Sanders, who founded the company in 1930.

For its part, however, luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has never really had a mascot—at least, not until last week.

On view at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was a literal standout: An 8.2-foot-tall dachshund (he was made of foam) in the Mercedes-Benz booth. As it turns out, the pooch was more than just a way to turn the heads of the show’s 115,000 attendees—this hound appears to be the new face of Mercedes. Or maybe the old one; as is the case with many mascots, the character’s roots go back decades.

The dachshund’s name is Superdackel. He’s a contemporary, digital riff on Wackeldackel, a famous dachshund who first appeared in Germany in the early 1970s. (More on that later.) Superdackel stars in a video that dropped during CES. But Mercedes says that the short is merely the dog’s debut, and consumers can expect to see more of him—in various forms—in 2023.

“With the partnership, we bring the Wackeldackel into the digital world and, in just a few weeks, into our cars,” a Mercedes spokesperson told Adweek. For the time being, “we’d like to kick it off with the XXL 8.2-foot statue of Superdackel at the CES booth.”

Synthetic influencers Janky (l.) and Guggimon (center) now have a new consort, Superdackel (r.) Mercedes-Benz, Superplastic

Mercedes on the road meets Disney on crack

The aforementioned partnership is with Superplastic, a company founded in 2018 by designer Paul Budnitz. Superplastic creates “synthetic celebrities and influencers”—anthropomorphic animals that are funny, adventurous and somewhat demented. The creatures appear on a variety of platforms: video, NFTs, vinyl figures and apparel.

Superplastic’s two big stars are Guggimon and Janky, a rabbit and a cat (we think) whose capricious swagger and maniacal grins suggest what Mickey Mouse might look like if he came from a rough part of town. Budnitz himself has described his characters as “Disney on Crack.”

Dismiss the concept if you want, but Gucci, Fortnite, Christie’s and virtual band Gorillaz have all collaborated with Superplastic in the last two years. Mercedes-Benz is the latest major consumer brand to sign on.

A bobblehead gets a digital makeover

Superdackel is a swaggering update on Wackeldackel, a dashboard bobblehead from the 1970s. Mercedes-Benz, Superplastic

Back to Superdackel, then. Described as a “modern day pup” wearing yellow sneakers and flannel shirt, the dachshund also flashes a gold tooth and a Mercedes star pendant dangling from a rope chain. In the debut video titled “Roadtripz,” Superdackel joins Janky and Guggimon as they break into an auto showroom late at night, “borrow” a Mercedes, then lay rubber down the streets of New York.

The video also portrays an important transformation. In the first few seconds, the viewer sees a bobblehead dachshund. This is a Wackledackel, a portmanteau of wackeln (“to wobble”) and dackel, which is German for dachshund. The reference might be lost on American audiences, but Wackledackels—fuzzy bobbleheads that sat on car dashboards and nodded every time the car hit a pothole—were all the rage among German motorists in the early 1970s.

Stateside, consumers commonly associate bobbleheads with Major League Baseball, which has been using them as a premiums since the 1960s. (During the pandemic, a Dr. Fauci bobblehead was a must have.) But the toys go back well over a century—and they originated in Germany. (As it turns out, Superplastic founder Budnitz once drove a Mercedes 230CE and had a requisite bobblehead dachshund on his dashboard.)

And so Wackledackel—who transforms into the streetwise, bling-wearing Superdackle after stealing a car with Guggimon and Janky—is a deliberate, if slightly strange, nod to Mercedes-Benz’s legacy.

Roadtripz’s plot centers on breaking into an auto showroom at night. Mercedes-Benz, Superplastic

Does this work for Mercedes?

But a 90-second short that features breaking and entering, grand theft auto and reckless endangerment—how is that theme supposed to benefit one of the world’s most time-honored and esteemed automotive brands?

Mercedes-Benz isn’t elaborating too much on that point. But in a prepared statement, marketing vp Bettina Fetzer explained the Superplastic characters—keen on adventure, heavy on attitude and obviously young—give Mercedes entrée into “genres that could be considered unconventional to our brand.”

The goal, she added, is to “challenge expectations and interact with cultural pioneers and new audiences.”

Mercedes-Benz, Superplastic

Challenge expectations is the least of what this creative work does—but does it make sense?

Ronnie Goodstein, associate professor of marketing at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, isn’t keen on the approach. While it’s logical for a well-established brand to appeal to younger audiences or different demographic groups, Goodstein believes this creative approach takes too heavy a hand.

“It’s kind of turning the Mercedes-Benz into a hip hop/gangsta brand—which it is not,” he said.

Goodstein added that brands need to be aware that, when it comes to their place in the popular culture, management isn’t really in charge.

“I don’t think that you can position your brand into a market—a market adopts your brand,” he said. “The consumer owns the brand. And you have to give the consumer freedom with your brand. You can manage things, but you don’t push things.”

But this video merely marks Superdackel’s debut, and it remains to be seen how Mercedes will deploy him down the road.

Fetzer characterizes Superdackel as part of Mercedes’ broader brand evolution. In recent months, the company has announced a slew of new technologies for its vehicles, including contactless payment at the fuel pump, a digitally voiced “Tourguide” function that points out “interesting and entertaining information” along the road and software that regulates the distribution of a million points of light in each headlamp.

Since the automaker has already “reinvented and reinterpreted its brand and vehicle for a modern, digital era,” Fetzer said, “why shouldn’t the iconic Wackeldackel receive an update, too?”