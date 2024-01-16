Why McDonald's in Sweden Produced a Piece of Classical Music

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

To promote the re-release of the McCrispy sandwich in Sweden, burger giant McDonald’s commissioned a piece of classical music based around the crunch made when consumers eat the chicken sandwich.

Six-week campaign “The Crunch” was produced by Nord DDB, aiming to convey that the sandwich is “crispier than ever” and becoming a permanent addition to the quick service restaurant’s menu.

McDonald’s currently has 200 restaurants in Sweden, most of them independently owned, making it the country’s leading restaurant chain.

For this campaign, the main 40-second film focuses on a classic symphony orchestra performing the new piece of music, which was composed by Håkan Eriksson and conducted by renowned Swedish conductor Peter Nordahl. The music plays, building to the central moment—the actual crunch from the sandwich.

“The concept was developed to launch McDonald’s McCrispy burger in the Nordics. To launch this as a new classic, we decided to treat it as such: the star of the show,” Josefina Norén, art director at Nord DDB, explained to Adweek.

Running in Sweden only, the campaign will appear across TV, out-of-home, digital OOH, online video, cinema, radio, print and social media.

“McCrispy tastes good, and the crunchy sound that it makes sounds equally as good. That is why we thought it was a fun approach to do something with the sound and create our own classical work for the burger, which it also gets to contribute to musically,” added Fabian Luthander, copywriter at Nord DDB.

Last month, McDonald’s in Sweden released a campaign featuring the use of artificial intelligence to create an autograph for the brand’s signature burger, the Big Mac. It was developed using 256,000 suggestions from consumers about what they think the burger’s autograph would look like, in exchange for a free Big Mac.

Credits

Advertising agency: Nord DDB

Media agency: OMD

PR agency: Prime Weber Shandwick

Director: Oskar Wrangö

Production company: Camp David

Composer: Håkan Eriksson

Conductor: Peter Nordahl