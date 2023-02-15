Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

With the release of its latest electric vehicle (EV), automaker Volvo Cars have introduced a new brand platform, “For Life,” aiming to showcase to customers how their feelings affect how they drive.

Volvo Cars have recently launched its fully electric SUV, the Volvo EX90. The brand has worked with AKQA and Grey to develop a new brand platform that focuses on the message of safety.

The “For Life” platform focuses on psychological safety with a film that tells a collection of stories involving real-life moments and stories. The global campaign features athletes and celebrities, including the new skateboarding world champion Sky Brown, Swedish pop star Seinabo Sey and Paralympian Liu Cuiqing.

Throughout the film, a slowed-down cover of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” plays with the end line “When you feel safe, you can be truly free,” appearing ahead “For Life.”

Alongside the one-minute film, a dedicated campaign website has gone live, which outlines the safety feature of the EX90 and showcases how emotions can potentially affect a driver’s abilities at the wheel through the Questions of Safety placed on the platform. The aim of the campaign is for Volvo Cars to engage with customers around driver behavior by delivering meaningful insights for them to consider.

Their responses will be part of Volvo Research and Development’s work in devising new products, services and experiences for the brand and the wider automotive industry.

“We have an ambition to be pioneers in the protection of people and the planet,” said Andreas Malm, creative director at Volvo Cars in a statement. “We hope to bring to life safety beyond the traditional sense and highlight how you only can live life truly free when you both are and feel safe. A true consumer benefit in the 21st century.”

Volvo Cars, headquartered in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, sells cars in over 100 countries.

Laura Maness, chief executive of Grey, added: “At the heart of our partnership are brilliant, passionate and talented people with the hunger and drive to unlock insights, deepen our understanding and collectively inspire a safer world. ‘For Life’ speaks to the extraordinary power of cultivating psychological safety and putting mental health and emotional well-being at the center of everything we do.”

