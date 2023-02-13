Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

For all the millions of dollars spent on procuring superstar talent to appear front and center during this year’s Super Bowl ads, audiences have voted a spot about the life of a dog and its owner as their favorite for this year.

According to the USA Today Ad Meter, presented by Kia Motors, the most popular ad to run during the Big Game, decided by panelists, was from pet food specialist The Farmer’s Dog. The ad tells the story of the bond built by a dog and its owner on their lifelong journey.

The spot had significant competition from ads for Hellmann’s, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Avocados From Mexico, Dunkin’ and many more, featuring A-list celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Steve Martin, Ben Stiller, Anna Faris, Jon Hamm and Brie Larson, to name a few.

The USA Today Ad Meter, which features over 150,000 registrations, rated ads from February 8 to February 13. This is the 35th year that it has reviewed the Super Bowl spots. Each ad aired during the Super Bowl is reviewed and scored between one, the lowest, and 10, the highest.

The Farmer’s Dog ad titled “Forever” ranked the highest with 6.56, followed by the NFL’s own ad “Run With It” which came second at 6.38. Amazon’s “Saving Sawyer” ranked third at 6.35. The latter also focused on a dog and the carnage it gets up to whenever its family leaves it home alone.

Fourth on the list was Dunkin’s “Drive-Thru” with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at 6.34. Coming in fifth was PopCorner’s “Breaking Good” which recreated a notable scene from Breaking Bad, reuniting the main cast, which scored 6.26 from the audience.

The lowest ranking ad on this year’s Meter was one for iconic rock band U2 titled “UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere” which gained a score of 3.67.

“USA Today Ad Meter has been the premier platform for consumer engagement on game day for 35 years strong,” said Kelly Andresen, president of USA Today National Sales at Gannett in a statement. “When consumers become Ad Meter panelists, brands know what resonates. This year, The Farmer’s Dog won Ad Meter’s top spot by captivating the hearts of panelists.”

This year’s crop of ads rated lower than last year’s, which Rocket Mortgage won with a spot that featured Barbie in a bidding war for her Dream House, scoring 6.82 from the audience. Even the fourth most popular ad from last year’s Ad Meter—Kia’s “Robo Dog—scored higher than this year’s winner with 6.61.

Now that the Super Bowl is over for another year, from February 17 participants can cast their votes for the USA Today Ad Meter Replay Ratings, which awards commercials across various categories, including Rookie of the Year, Most Comedic, inspirational/Heartwarming, and Most Nostalgic.