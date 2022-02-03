Super Bowl

NBCUniversal Sells Out Super Bowl 56 Ads, Securing Up to $7 Million Per Spot

Company finishes in-game sales with 10 days to spare

All in-game Super Bowl 56 spots will air on NBC, streaming service Peacock and Telemundo. NBC Sports
Headshot of Jason Lynch
By Jason Lynch

10 mins ago

NBCUniversal has spiked the football on its in-game Super Bowl 56 ad sales.

Headshot of Jason Lynch

Jason Lynch

Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

kevin hart is shopping

Super Bowl

We’re All VIPs in First-Ever Super Bowl Ad for Sam’s Club

By Lisa Lacy

kevin hart shopping

Super Bowl

Shop Like a VIP With Kevin Hart at Sam’s Club in First-Ever Super Bowl Spot

By Lisa Lacy

Rakuten Enters the Super Bowl With Hannah Waddingham as its Star

Super Bowl

Hannah Waddingham Practices Her Evil Laugh in Rakuten’s First Super Bowl Teaser

By Kyle O’Brien

Dancers in the street

Super Bowl

Vroom Sings of the Realities of Car Shopping in Musical Super Bowl 56 Ad

By Sara Century

Microlearning
View All


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

By Stuart Feil

You Might Like


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite


Sound Experiences Are the Future of Sonic Identity

By Steve Keller


Changes Across Retail, Publishing and TV Will Deliver More for Advertisers and Consumers in 2022

By Maureen Noonan