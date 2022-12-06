Touch of Truth Podcast: Protect Your Joy With Taj Reid

In episode four of Touch of Truth, Taj Reid, Edelman’s global CEO joins host Jackie Cooper to share his story, moving at the speed of your audiences’ needs, why it’s okay to be nice and his work with Mighty Dream, a new creative advocacy agency collaboration with Grammy-winning producer, Pharrell Williams.

During the discussion, Reid also shares his four-part mental model for how to create meaningful experiences and why the trifecta of art, innovation and empathy are the codes that we need to change things.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.