Adweek Podcasts

Touch of Truth Podcast: Protect Your Joy With Taj Reid

Edelman’s global CEO on moving at the speed of your audiences’ needs

touch of truth podcast logo
During the discussion, Taj Reid also shares his four-part mental model for how to create meaningful experiences.Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

27 seconds ago


In episode four of Touch of Truth, Taj Reid, Edelman’s global CEO joins host Jackie Cooper to share his story, moving at the speed of your audiences’ needs, why it’s okay to be nice and his work with Mighty Dream, a new creative advocacy agency collaboration with Grammy-winning producer, Pharrell Williams.

During the discussion, Reid also shares his four-part mental model for how to create meaningful experiences and why the trifecta of art, innovation and empathy are the codes that we need to change things. 

image

Touch of Truth Podcast: The Empowerment Paradox With Jess Weiner

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles