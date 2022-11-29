In episode three of Touch of Truth, host Jackie Cooper sits down with best-selling author, podcast host and speaker, Jess Weiner. Weiner describes herself as a social scientist who studies cultural trends and has been considered a brand’s secret weapon and has been a trusted advisor to companies such as Unilever, Mattel, Warner Brothers and Nike.

During the discussion, Weiner talks about how legislation is censoring brands from taking action, her experience as an entrepreneur and having to find her own way, and feeling fractured about the state of the world while still pushing for change through brands and business.

