Adweek Podcasts

Touch of Truth Podcast: The Empowerment Paradox With Jess Weiner

The best-selling author and speaker on having to find her own way

Jess Weiner
Weiner describes herself as a social scientist who studies cultural trends and has been considered a brand’s secret weapon.Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

51 seconds ago


In episode three of Touch of Truth, host Jackie Cooper sits down with best-selling author, podcast host and speaker, Jess Weiner. Weiner describes herself as a social scientist who studies cultural trends and has been considered a brand’s secret weapon and has been a trusted advisor to companies such as Unilever, Mattel, Warner Brothers and Nike.

During the discussion, Weiner talks about how legislation is censoring brands from taking action, her experience as an entrepreneur and having to find her own way, and feeling fractured about the state of the world while still pushing for change through brands and business.

image

Touch of Truth Podcast: The Strength of Going Slow With Moj Mahdara

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles