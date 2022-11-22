In episode two of Touch of Truth, host Jackie Cooper sits down with founder, investor and entrepreneur, Moj Mahdara. During the discussion, Mahdara talks about her career trajectory, leaving home at 16, and the role that music and culture played in providing her the confidence to make that decision.

Mahdara also talks about how she was treated by the investment community as a queer Iranian-American woman and the pressure she’s put on herself to succeed. She further discusses breaking down barriers so others like her can follow the path, meeting Hillary Clinton and her predictions for the future.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.