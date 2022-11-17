The Adweek Podcast Network is excited to partner with Edelman to present Touch of Truth, hosted by Jackie Cooper, Edelman’s senior adviser and chief brand officer.

You may not know her name, but Cooper’s behind-the-scenes influence as a brand and celebrity strategist has delivered a myriad of famous campaigns and headline-making moments. She built her own agency from the ground up and in 2014 sold it to Edelman, where she now oversees a global portfolio of more than 1,000 brands.

On Touch of Truth, she’s finally taking center stage with her Rolodex of likeminded power players to share the mic and some intimate truths from their past, present and future. You’ll find wisdom from some of the most respected, trusted and successful people on the planet—and it might just make you a little more successful and a lot happier.

Cooper’s first guest is fluid fashion designer Harris Reed, creative director for French fashion house Nina Ricci. During the episode, they discuss Reed’s trailblazing career in design and creativity, and embracing gender-neutral styles. They also discuss the trials and tribulations of working in the fashion industry, sustainability and addressing Gen Z without being canceled.

