When there’s good news and bad news, tradition says you start with the positive, so here goes: 40 U.S. states are now part of the legal green rush—with conservative-leaning, Republican-led Ohio recently approving recreational cannabis sales—and a record 70% of the American public supports legalizing weed.

Meantime, the federal Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that the plant be taken out of the most restrictive category of scheduled drugs, a groundbreaking development, and the industry is on track to haul in a chart-topping $33.6 billion in 2023.

And yet…

The bad news: Cannapreneurs continue to face a host of challenges, including an entrenched and thriving illicit market, price compression, product oversupply, scant investment, ad restrictions, banking bans and crushing tax burdens.

As a result, many companies slashed their marketing budgets this year—mirroring other categories in inflationary times—choosing nuts-and-bolts activations at retail stores and targeted programmatic ads over splashy Super Bowl-caliber campaigns.

But fret not, because even with money in short supply, creatives in the space did not disappoint. Adweek’s list of the top 10 cannabis marketing campaigns of 2023, ranked for the first time, includes everything from trippy animation and original music to historical reenactments (with a ganja twist) and precedent-setting media placements. There’s even a match made in stoner heaven. Happy holidaze!

10) Edie Parker x Madison Avenue





April 20, the dankest day on the calendar, is primetime for cannapreneurs to try to weave weed further into the popular consciousness. After all, the globally recognized holiday has permeated the culture far beyond its Deadhead roots. For its 4/20 effort, Edie Parker returned to Madison Avenue’s archives for a campaign heavy on feel-good nostalgia and familiar images. The brand, following its Virginia Slims homage from 2022, put its own spin on classic ads and taglines from “Got Milk?” and “Where’s the Beef?” to the infamous and orgasmic Herbal Essence “Yes! Yes! Yes!” commercials. Well-known one-sheets from Hollywood films also got the “Weedie Parker” treatment, proving that it’s perfectly OK to have some fun in cannabis marketing.

9) Weedmaps x The Freak Brothers





Ganja emergency? No problem for Weedmaps in an upcoming episode of The Freak Brothers.

How often does a cannabis brand have the chance to embed itself into a TV show? Hardly ever. So it was noteworthy when Weedmaps scored a verbal shout and product integration into Season 2 of Tubi’s animated series The Freak Brothers, becoming the hero that keeps the party going for the hilariously stoned stars. The alliance also included a Weedmaps sponsorship of Smoke & Screen premiere events at consumption-friendly venues in eight U.S. states. This program wasn’t a traditional piece of marketing, making it all the more valuable for targeting two key demos: ad-averse cannanative Gen Z and the OG counterculture fans of the classic Furry Freak Brothers comic that inspired the show.

8) Last Prisoner Project | ‘The Pen to Right History‘ by McCann New York

An estimated 40,000 Americans—mostly people of color—are behind bars for nonviolent cannabis offenses, and pleas for clemency usually focus on the arrest and sentencing of those in jail. This PSA from nonprofit group Last Prisoner Project and agency partner McCann took an intentionally different approach. It centered the documentary-style hero video on a young woman, Richeda Ashmeade, and the hardships she faced by growing up with a father in lockup. The short film urges President Joe Biden and governors around the country to free cannabis inmates at a time when the fast-growing legal industry is expected to reach $33.6 billion in sales by year’s end. The simple yet emotional message “forces the realization that everyone close to the person incarcerated is a victim as well,” per the creatives.

7) MariMed | ‘Boston THC Party’





Cannabis company MariMed reenacted the Boston Tea Party to protest a tax that makes it harder for its industry to do business

Multi-state operator MariMed knows a thing or two about creating eye-catching stunts (see “world’s largest pot brownie” from 2021). The streak continued this past summer as company executives dressed up in 18th century-style finery, boarded a 67-foot schooner and tossed weed into Massachusetts Bay. Note: No real ganja was used or wasted. The event—cleverly dubbed a Boston THC party—reenacted one of the most famous tax protests in American history and took aim at Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Service code. The campaign highlighted the lopsided rule and the whopping $2 billion more in taxes the cannabis industry will pay this year than any other business category as a result. It also plucked the issue out of cannabis-only circles and brought it into the mainstream national media.

6) Green Thumb Industries | ‘Thanks, Dick‘

The weed world is activist by nature, and there were many solid examples this past year of brands becoming increasingly vocal on issues like social justice and legal reform. The 2023 twist, though, was to recruit the public to put pressure on elected officials for change. Green Thumb Industries did just that with “Thanks, Dick,” a purposely ironic campaign that “celebrated” one of former POTUS Richard Nixon’s most egregious legacies: the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. The print ad that ran in The New York Times and Washington Post, written in guest column style, traced the origins of the law that spawned the destructive war on drugs and its ongoing effect. An accompanying website, video and petition aimed to educate and mobilize Americans to call on the Biden administration to reschedule cannabis.

5) Magnolia Bakery x Green Thumb Industries





The cannabis industry has stepped up its links with mainstream brands like Magnolia Bakery for broader exposure.

Weed companies launched more cross-promotions with CPG brands than ever before in 2023, and in a match made in stoner heaven, Magnolia Bakery and Green Thumb debuted THC-infused chocolate bars based on the famous pastry shop’s signature banana pudding and red velvet cake. Insert any and all “get baked” jokes here. The overlap in audiences and the natural synergy between the partners was immediately obvious and mutually beneficial. The deal marked Magnolia’s first-ever foray into the weed world and gave Green Thumb and its Incredibles edibles a high-profile platform to target cannafans and the cannacurious.

4) Show-Me Organics | ‘Ask Your Doctor’ by Bandits & Friends

It sure looks and sounds like a Big Pharma ad, with cheesy visuals and stereotypical narration. It even hijacks the instantly recognizable phrase “ask your doctor.” But this 30-second spot is actually a brilliant broadside attack on a medical system that routinely overprescribes opioids and never mentions cannabis as an alternative to those highly addictive drugs. Show-Me Organics, working with newly launched indie agency Bandits & Friends, tried to get the lightly branded satirical spot on local broadcast TV, per new rules in Missouri that say restrictions on weed marketing “shall be no more stringent” than regs on booze commercials. Spoiler: It was rejected. But it energized the discussion during National Recovery Month and beyond.

3) Cannabis Media Council | ‘I’m High Right Now’ by Sister Merci





Here’s the latest news about the first campaign from professional association CMC: It has reached all 50 states, snagging more than 18 million impressions, the bulk of those from a collaboration with Pornhub via TrafficJunky. It has appeared in consumer pubs ranging from Men’s Health and Good Housekeeping to Vanity Fair and Town & Country. Spanish-language versions of the print ads are on the way, as are audio and out-of-home ads in multiple markets. Though it dropped nearly a year ago, “I’m High Right Now” is as fresh today as it was then, busting barriers in the tightly regulated weed ad space and dispelling tired myths about cannabis consumers. Yes, boomer!

2) Show-Me Organics | ‘Buoyant Bob’ by Powderbox

In its second campaign on the best list, Show-Me Organics again challenged the prevailing ad rules—with spectacularly trippy results. Company creatives and agency Powderbox turned the brand Buoyant Bob into a band to celebrate the kickoff of recreational sales in Missouri, knowing that the unconventional approach could get them into places where weed can’t usually go. Buoyant Bob became a verified artist on Spotify, dropped a groovy single called “The Man Who Got So High,” held the state’s first legal consumption event and premiered a low-key hypnotic music video. Sales of Bob and sibling brands skyrocketed 619% during a takeover at a popular St. Louis dispensary, and Bob’s bud sold out two days from delivery, on average, at its retail doors in the promotion’s first month. Meantime, other artists picked up and remixed Bob’s song, adding to the exposure, and Bob’s Beats streamed 60,000 times in the first 90 days. The campaign proved the brand’s point: “You can restrict cannabis advertising, but you can’t stop the music.”

1) Embarc dispensaries | ‘Devil’s Lettuce’ (in-house)

There’s so much to love about this campaign, developed by a scrappy in-house marketing team at a growing California-based retailer. It announced itself with an intentionally lo-fi video and sold premium sun-grown flower in retro packaging while developing a Spotify playlist, themed merchandise and educational website. But let’s start with the name—Devil’s Lettuce, an outdated Reefer Madness-era slang term, was gleefully co-opted and used as a springboard for the spooky season promo. The pitch perfect program superserved the chain’s loyalists, rallied its employees, challenged old stereotypes, broke new ad ground and lightened the mood. And its lessons extend beyond the weed business, making it our favorite weed marketing work of the year.

Honorable mentions: