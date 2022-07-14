How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

NFTs are easily one of the most controversial inventions to recently grace the realm of digital data, and a number of valid criticisms make it easy to see why many have dismissed them as a fad. Still, efforts at innovation and inclusivity have only just begun, making it difficult to project what the future may hold.