Emergency contraceptive brand Julie is pitting male comedians against each other to debate who is more deserving of the last pill box in the drug store aisle: The guy who doesn’t know what a mortgage is and uses a Ziplock bag as his wallet or the man who can’t name a single U.S. senator and is proud to sport a crypto tattoo on his upper thigh.

The spot, which stars comedians Brandon Wardell and Nick Rutherford, uses humor to reframe purchasing emergency contraception as a shared responsibility rather than one that just falls on women.

The concept is an extension of a campaign also directed by TikTok-famous comedian Esther King earlier this year, which features two women in the same situation, but they are instead arguing over whose boyfriend is less fit for fatherhood.

Julie’s head of brand, Chloe Hall, said while the previous creative promoted its new two-pill box and framed emergency contraception as a normalized precautionary measure instead of a source of embarrassment, this campaign was anchored in widening its consumer base with a lighthearted tone.

Nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended, according to the United Nations Population Fund, and the brand is confident that mobilizing new audiences while maintaining an approachable tone is the best way to address this issue.

“There’s a dual responsibility here, and our goal is to add men to the conversation in a different and unique way that brands haven’t done before,” said Hall, who recently conceptualized an LA billboard that read: “When you’re not ready to become a mommy influencer” with an arrow pointing to CVS.

“It’s about adding a breath of fresh air to these spaces that have historically been super buttoned up and serious,” she added.

Hall describes Julie’s overall strategy as “provocative with a purpose.” Other recent marketing moves include a jingle, which prompted some TikTok users to ask if it could be added to Spotify, and a merch line with retailer OGBFF, which includes a cropped T-shirt that reads: “I took a pill in Ibiza” and “I can manifest my period” in Comic Sans font.

Responding to boyfriend slander

The creative process behind this campaign was significantly influenced by social listening, according to Hall, who said King and the team were met with a slew of audience members eager to rant about their partners’ similar shortcomings. This reinforced the idea of physically representing them in the drugstore.

Featuring Florida Project’s Bria Vinaite and Riverdale’s Hayley Law, the duo’s competition for digs included lines like, “My boyfriend drinks energy drinks with every meal” and “My boyfriend lives in the back of a pet store.”

“Our founder Amanda always says, ‘We’re talking about women’s health the way women talk about women’s health,'” said Hall. “It’s very real for people to have hooked up with someone and don’t want them to be the father of their children, and that is totally OK. There is a camaraderie and community built around that shared experience.”