Technology

This Lenovo Campaign Takes a Peek Into the Lives of 'Digital Seniors'

Artists Gustavo Angarita and Teresita Gómez share how tech expands and preserves their worlds

Teresita Gómez at a computer
Concert pianist Teresita Gómez is the focal point of a 60-second video that reflects on how tech helps her preserve a lifetime of work and memories.Fantástica, Lenovo
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

53 seconds ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a sharp increase in tech usage among older adults. Still, access has remained an ongoing issue. With many embracing a larger technological sphere, questions have arisen about how tech and advertising companies traditionally aimed at younger target demographics can accommodate a changing market.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: How Leveraging Collaboration Can Help Brands Capture New Audiences

By Rachel Tipograph, Sarah Hofstetter

Samsung Rebrands Samsung TV Plus Platform in Double Down on FAST Commitment
Streaming & OTT

Samsung TV Plus Platform Doubles Down on FAST in Rebrand

By Mollie Cahillane

Chat & Messaging

Discord: How to Leave a Server on Desktop

By Brandy Shaul

Various toys made out of Lunchables
AdFreak

Steamboats and Teddy Bears: If You Can Dream It, Lunchables Wants You to Build It

By Samantha Nelson

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Top Tips for Online Video, According to 5 Leading Agency Executives

By Cenk Bulbul

Gen Z and Millennials Are Rewriting the Playbook on Ad Engagement

By Allison McDuffee, Director, Insights and Measurement, Americas, Twitch

Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data

By Mike Peralta, VP and GM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter