The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a sharp increase in tech usage among older adults. Still, access has remained an ongoing issue. With many embracing a larger technological sphere, questions have arisen about how tech and advertising companies traditionally aimed at younger target demographics can accommodate a changing market.