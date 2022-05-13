Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

According to a recent study by absorbent underwear brand Thinx and Ipsos’ U.S eNation, 60% of Americans think that “moist” is the most cringeworthy word in the English language. The word “panties” is not far behind, managing to cause unpleasant shivers down the spines of 52% of the population.