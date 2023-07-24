Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

During the summer holidays, tourists will flock to museums across Europe to see famous works of art such as Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring. EasyJet and agency VCCP London are flipping the script, imagining iconic paintings and sculptures coming to life and taking their own vacations.

The campaign kicked off with a 30-second spot, “Get Out There,” directed by Patrick Daughters, which opens with a crowd of tourists shocked that the Mona Lisa is not in her frame. Instead, she’s seen handing over her boarding pass for a flight to Athens.

Michelangelo’s David steps off an easyJet plane, while Rodin’s The Thinker ponders a menu in a piazza cafe. Meanwhile, the Girl With a Pearl Earring basks on the beach, and a pair of cherubs splash around in a pool.

“To get the idea across fast, we needed our cast to be iconic and instantly recognizable,” VCCP creatives Ana Marques and Tomás Azoubel Lima told Adweek. “We chose characters that ‘live’ in Europe so we could show them in unexpected locations—always destinations that easyJet flies to and from.”

The campaign will run for eight weeks in easyJet’s key markets of the U.K., France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.

“We wanted to bring to life the benefits of travel in a way that felt distinctive for easyJet, so we thought we could enlist the help of famous characters who have been stuck in the same place for ages,” Marques and Lima said. “They’ve seen millions of tourists; now it’s their turn to tour Europe.”

The “Get Out There” characters are also appearing across social media. An Instagram post imagines a group thread between Pearl, David and Mona where they discuss their trips to Majorca, Gran Canaria and Athens, and how much they’re enjoying their newfound freedom.

“With this campaign, we have redefined the role of advertising at easyJet and taken it back to fundamental marketing principles,” easyJet customer and marketing director Gabriella Neudecker said in a statement. “We know travel is a category where distinctiveness is a challenge, and we think this work makes easyJet more emotional and memorable than we’ve ever been before.”