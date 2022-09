The debate over whether robots could one day take over creative jobs has been raging for years now, but recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) art has opened up a new playground for advertisers. Earlier this year, Heinz made waves when it used research group OpenAI’s machine learning algorithm, Dall-E 2, in a marketing stunt. The food company fed generic ketchup-related prompts into the art generator and it conjured up images of Heinz bottles, demonstrating the ubiquity of the brand.