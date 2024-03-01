Hit refresh on your social media strategies. Head to Social Media Week in NYC this April 9–11 for campaign insights, content inspiration and new industry connections. Register before March 4 to save 20% on your pass .

Apparel brand Stance is kicking off a year-long campaign to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a hero anthem eschewing celebrities in favor of its own niche “Punks & Poets” network of brand ambassadors.

The 90-second “Stitched Different” film follows artists and athletes as they sport Stance shorts, joggers and apparel while running up a mountain, surfing, taking pictures or just relaxing with their feet up to provide a closeup view of the brand’s signature socks.

The spot is packed with closeup action shots of fast turning bikes, cars and surfers riding waves, while cinematographer Ian Watts also zooms in on Stance’s label. Brand ambassadors, including skateboarder Ishod Wair and artist Melissa Santamaria, discuss their craft and what it means to be different.

“As we approach the brand’s 15-year anniversary, we felt it was time to shift the focus onto the people that make our products what they are and celebrate the passions of the Stance community,” Stance creative director Garrett Close told ADWEEK. “While everything we make is backed by a mindset of innovation and imagination, we wanted to showcase the real world contexts that the brand empowers in a way that’s more raw and relatable than your typical hype reel.”

The campaign launched Feb. 27 with the full film posted on the brand’s website and YouTube, while 6-, 15- and 30-second cuts will be used for paid media. The effort is supported by wheatpaste creative in Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. Stance will also follow each of its ambassadors to produce a “day in the life” content series.

“By spending time to actually get to know our community, the stories that make them Stitched Different tend to reveal themselves,” Close said. “The work is an honest reflection of the relationships we’ve cultivated as a brand and we’re here to share those stories in ways that our audiences can connect with directly.”