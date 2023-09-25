Spotify Taps Into a Mexican Music Genre Exploding Among Gen Z

Learn how marketers can unlock the power of Audio to drive impact at Adweek Crack the Code: Audio's Next Play , October 5. Register for free .

The narrative ballads known as corrido have been sung in Mexico for more than a century, but they’ve recently exploded in popularity among Gen Z. Spotify showcases the genre’s power and heritage in a new campaign running across Mexico and the U.S.

“La Tierra del Corrido,” created by independent agency Founders, kicked off with an exclusive Spotify single from artists Edén Muñoz, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Fuerza Regida that was played 10 million times in its first two weeks.

A 30-second animated video spotlights the song and explains how corridos tell both new stories and ones spanning generations and borders.

Spotify‘s data found consumption of corridos increased more than 600% in Mexico, 200% in the U.S. and 430% worldwide over the last five years. Its campaign taps into this trend to reach the genre’s growing Gen Z audience.

“We observe the continuous evolution of music genres on a daily basis,” Spotify Mexico’s marketing lead Sol Naldi told Adweek. “With these insights in mind, we strive to promote certain genres while facilitating ongoing discovery of new content and creators, adding our brand’s unique point of view and making sure our campaigns feel and look authentic and relevant for our audiences.”

Promoted across social networks, Spotify’s platform and at concerts, the campaign will pay tribute to founders of the genre such as Ariel Camacho and Chalino Sánchez, spotlight women making corridos, and showcase emerging talent.

Out-of-home activations will run throughout Mexico City, Times Square in New York and other U.S. cities including Miami and Los Angeles.

“The corrido has stood the test of time, evolving and giving voice to the stories that must be heard,” Naldi said. “With this comprehensive campaign, we aim to pay homage to its historical legacy while celebrating the momentum it maintains within the global music landscape.”