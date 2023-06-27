Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu was orphaned at the age of nine in South Sudan, setting him on a journey that would take him from his wartorn country to seek asylum in Geneva, Switzerland. Swiss sportswear brand On is sponsoring the long-distance runner, who has taken first place at competitions in Stockholm and Geneva.

On tells Lobalu’s story in a new short documentary released on World Refugee Day (June 23). “The Right to Race” follows Lobalu’s efforts to represent Switzerland in the World Athletics Championship. He began running at the age of 15 while living in Kenya and first came to Switzerland as part of the Athlete Refugee Team.

However, Lobalu is now excluded from official refugee teams but must wait for up to 10 years to become a Swiss citizen.

“The Right to Race is a captivating story of unwavering grit and charisma that personifies the enduring human spirit,” On global head of sports marketing and The Right to Race executive producer Feliciano Robayna said in a statement. “Despite all the setbacks, [Lobalu] has grown to become one of today’s most respected competitors on the world stage. His story is not only about competing and making it to the top, but also about representation and belonging.”

The 30-minute film was written and directed by Richard Bullock through Hungry Man Productions. Bullock also wrote and directed two other short films for the brand, RUN: The Athlete Refugee Team Story and Black Ice.

“The Right to Race is largely a story about the trials and tribulations of a refugee athlete,” Bullock said in a statement. “It’s also a touching story of how a growing friendship can persevere and, as a united front, never give up the fight. We were also glad to capture the innermost thoughts and feelings of those who represent World Athletics as a compelling juxtaposition on how the sport’s authority views and responds to the plight of Dominic, as a refugee, trying to claim his identity not just as an athlete but as a human.”

The documentary was broadcast to 53 countries on Eurosport 1. It will also be available on Discovery+ streaming services throughout Europe and shown at the World Athletics Championships in August.

CREDITS:

Written and directed by: Richard Bullock

Director of photography: Robert Farley

Production company: Hungry Man

Executive producers: Feliciano Robayna (client, On) and Matt Buels

Producers: Hannah Stone and Gessica Giulini (client, On)

Production assistant: Sophie Campbell

Additional camera: Guillaume Laurent, Peter Eastgate, Jordan Maddocks, Luke Scully and Richard Bulloc

Editors: Peter Barton and Philip Horn

Assembly editor: Liam Riley

Assistant editor: Harry Learoyd

Post production: The Editors

Executive post producer: Nicoletta Rousianos

Post production supervisor: Grace Rouvray

Music and sound: Heckler Sound

Composer: Dustin Lau

Sound supervisor: Bonnie Law

Music editor: Johnny Green

Re-recording mixer: Dave Robertson

Sound editor: Nick Keate

Sound assistant: Jack Okeby

Title animation: Machines of Loving Grace and Brett McManus

Colorist: Matt Fezz

Assistant colorist: Sam Holman

Online: Matt Edwards

PR team: Elliott Stares ESPR and Jessica Hartley For the RIght Reasons

Official Diamond League competition images: courtesy of IMG

Featuring: Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu, Markus Hagmann, Fabian Weiderkehr, Guillaume Laurent, Marc Spescha and Jackie Brock-Doyle

With thanks to: World Athletics, ATHLE.ch, The Hagmann Family, Tom Frischknecht, Jackli and Seitz and Delphine Maiarelli