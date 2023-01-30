Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
To promote the immersive gaming worlds players can access through its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has released a campaign in which it imagines journalists reporting live from within their games’ action-packed narratives. These games include Spiderman, Resident Evil, God of War and Gran Turismo.
Created by DDB-owned creative production company Cain&Abel, the minute-long film titled “Live From PS5,” aims to promote the console, which due to “unprecedented demand” over the last two years since launch, has proven difficult until recently. It features a standard U.S. news program and jumps between clips of journalists reporting on moments taken from some of the console’s most popular titles.
It will run across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg to promote the PS website, where gamers can download titles and accessories directly onto their console, as well as buy them from participating retailers.
In a blog post, Isabelle Tomatis, vp, brand, hardware and peripherals for SIE, wrote: “The best games often make us feel as if we are being transported into amazing worlds filled with adventure, riveting action, and memorable moments. With PS5 features like high-fidelity 4K visuals, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and lightning-fast loading, developers are creating game worlds that feel more immersive than ever. This new spot hints at the breadth of extraordinary experiences taking place in the PS5 universe through the style of a live news channel.”
Further activity to celebrate its titles will be released across the campaign webpage and Sony PS5s social media platforms from creators over the coming week as well, she added.
On Feb. 22, the release of its headset, the PS VR2, will also take place, featuring more than 30 games, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village.
CREDITS:
Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Brand: PlayStation
First Air Date: January 30, 2023
Clients:
Senior vp, head of worldwide marketing and consumer experience: Eric Lempel
Senior vp, global marketing: Andrea Perez
Senior partner marketing manager: Isabelle Tomatis
Director of brand marketing: Adam Grant
Director of brand creative: Sugai Seigo
Senior global brand manager: Jayne Murphy
Global brand manager: Dianne Segovia
Brand managers: Mattia Maccario, Melanie Kwan
Joint chief executive officer: Mat Goff
Chief creative officer: Richard Brim
Executive creative directors: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland
Creative directors: Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford
Production lead: Panos Louca
Agency producers: Petrina Kilby, Arsalan Jamshid, Scarlett Rudd
Chief strategy officer: Martin Beverley
Planning director: David Mortimer
Managing partner: Sarah Coleman
Business directors: Adam Patel, Louis Lunts
Account director: Madeleine Burrell
Account managers: Dyfed Thomas, Estella Mosca
Project director: Sam McGeorge
Executive content director: Simon Adamson
Head of content: Jessica Taylor
Content creative director: Camille Standen
Social manager: Osob Yusuf
Social executive: Reanne Whitaker
Digital display lead: Matthew Walker
Legal: Trine Odin, Tom Campbell, Candice Macleod
Business affairs: Dolores King, Layla Husted
King Henry
head of design: Paul Knowles
Lead designers: Scott Silvey / Dave Robinson
Artworkers: Dave Callow / Sam Harris
Retouching: Charlie Townsend / Dan Jackson
Studio managers: Rob Wallis / Dan Sandalls
Cain&Abel
Global business director: Sybille Chrissoveloni
Account director: Theo Tsangarides
Account managers: Xochitl Cruz, Eleanor Kendrick-Jones, Gurbir Dhaliwal, Jemma Mendoza,
Dominique Berti
Operations manager: Jon Phillips
Executive producer: Ludovica Melica
Senior producer: Charlotte O’Reilly
Producers: Mandy Amoah, Kieran Johnson, Marie Vivent, Sam Hiorns
Senior editor: Jason Fox
Editor: Tom James
QC: Stuart Moore, Chloe Maudsley, James Pyne
Media agency: Mediacom
Localisation agency: Cain&Abel and eg+
Production company: MJZ
Director: Henry Hobson
EP: Lindsay Turnham
Producer: Ewen Brown
Production manager: Rob Rogan
Director of photography: Joost Van Gelder
Production designer: Pablo Tregebov
1st Ad: John Lowe
Casting director: Emma Callinan
Service production Company: Icon Films Sofia
Executive producer: Emil Rangelov
Producer: Millen Nickolov
Production manager: Galabena Botova
1st AD (BG): Antony Tanev
Steadicam: Nikolai Kerezov
1st AC: Kaloyan Nedelchev
Gaffer: Pavel Mitov
Key grip: Tsvetan Kostov
Drone: Ivan Ivanov
Art director: Arta Tozzi
Props master: Andrey Filchev
Stylist: Djanina Baykoucheva
Make up: Anna Andreeva
Hair: Liubomir Petrov
Stunt coordinator: Krum Rangelov
SFX supervisor: Nikolay Fartunkov
Edit company: Work Editorial
Producer: Charlie Dalton
Editor: Bill Smedley
Edit Assistant: Miles Watson
Grade: Tom Poole – Company 3
Post production: Untold Studios
Executive producer: Tom Igglesden
Post producer: Lauren Oldfield
Post producer: Ella Glazer
VFX Studio: Untold Studios
Executive producer: Tom Igglesden
Producer: Lauren Oldfield, Ella Glazer
Creative director: Alex Gabucci
VFX supervisor: Jon Wood
VFX leads: Matthew Kavanagh, Christian Baker
Art director: Ryan Rafferty Phelan
Animation lead: Geraint Wright
Asset supervisor: Ash Tilley
Matte Painting Lead: Cameron Johnson
Lighting & Rendering Lead: Jack Harris
Rigging Lead: Lewis Pickston
Online Supervisor: Richard Harris
VFX Artists:
Adam Chabane
Alex Doyle
Amy Reid
Anand Balasubramaniam
Andy Howell
Antoine Mariez
Carlo Carfora
Clara Malleviale
Clara Parati
Clement Petellaz
Craig Healy
Cristina Serreli
Daniel Weiss
Davide Pascolo
Denis Reva
Emma Tyler
Eric So
Felicia Petersen
Felix Chan
Grace Davison
Greta Kossowska
Helen Johnson
Henry Affonso
Irina Alzuru
Ivona Ivanova
James Primhak
Jinhui Wang
Joe Kane
Kartik Gupta
Kerim Camdzic
Kornel Makarowicz
Kristin Kaas Lutsberg
Lara Pfenniadorff
Lewie Hodd
Lino Khay
Lucas Girault
Luke Warpus
Lynn Dekker
Manon Cauzid
Mary Doyle
Mathilde Dallamaggiore
Mauro Giacomazzo
Michael Diprose
Natacha Pianeti
Nicola Borsari
Pawan Randive
Rachel Bosc-Bierne
Ria Banerjee
Tiago Pereira
Tim Phillips
Tom Humphrey
Audio Post Production: 750mph
Sound Design and Mix – Sam Ashwell
Creative Director (Audio) – Sam Ashwell
Senior Audio Producer – Olivia Ray
Foley –
Music Supervision: PlayStation Studios | Creative Arts
Song Title: Play the Game
Written by: Angus MacRae
Produced and Performed by: Angus MacRae
Music Production and Label: ℅ Manners McDade Artist Management LLP
Publisher: Manners McDade Music Publishing LLP