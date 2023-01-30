Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

To promote the immersive gaming worlds players can access through its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has released a campaign in which it imagines journalists reporting live from within their games’ action-packed narratives. These games include Spiderman, Resident Evil, God of War and Gran Turismo.

Created by DDB-owned creative production company Cain&Abel, the minute-long film titled “Live From PS5,” aims to promote the console, which due to “unprecedented demand” over the last two years since launch, has proven difficult until recently. It features a standard U.S. news program and jumps between clips of journalists reporting on moments taken from some of the console’s most popular titles.

It will run across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg to promote the PS website, where gamers can download titles and accessories directly onto their console, as well as buy them from participating retailers.

In a blog post, Isabelle Tomatis, vp, brand, hardware and peripherals for SIE, wrote: “The best games often make us feel as if we are being transported into amazing worlds filled with adventure, riveting action, and memorable moments. With PS5 features like high-fidelity 4K visuals, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and lightning-fast loading, developers are creating game worlds that feel more immersive than ever. This new spot hints at the breadth of extraordinary experiences taking place in the PS5 universe through the style of a live news channel.”

Further activity to celebrate its titles will be released across the campaign webpage and Sony PS5s social media platforms from creators over the coming week as well, she added.

On Feb. 22, the release of its headset, the PS VR2, will also take place, featuring more than 30 games, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village.

