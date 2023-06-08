Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse imagines an entire multiverse populated with wildly different versions of the Marvel Comics hero. To capture the film’s spirit, the studio teamed up with content creation platform Tongal to enlist six animators from around the world to recreate its trailer.

Tongal put out a call to its global network of animators and asked them to submit personal statements explaining how they would put their spin on the trailer. Sony and Tongal then looked over the 88 submissions and chose six winners, who were each assigned a 15-second segment of the trailer to reproduce.

The winners included Iana Leshchenko, a Russian refugee living in Montenegro who made a hand-drawn flipbook; Neto and Gabriela Rodrigues, a married Brazilian couple who produce stop motion animation using crocheted puppets; and Indian 3D animator Jose Jacob.

Sony cut their work together to create a new version of the trailer and began sharing it across its social channels in May.

“We could not have been more blown away with what we got back,” Sony Pictures Entertainment’s svp of global digital marketing and social media Rose Phillips, told Adweek. “The animation style in Across the Spider-Verse was so special, and then these artists brought their own animation styles to it.”

Each creator was paid $6,000 and was tagged in their section of the trailer, which ranged from the Watercolor-Verse to the Felt-Verse.

“It’s really important to us that the creators are treated fairly, that they’re compensated and that we’re providing a safe environment for everybody to do this sort of thing,” said Tongal founder and CEO James DeJulio.

Each creator also produced a 15-second behind-the-scenes video demonstrating their creative process. Sony will begin rolling those out across social media during Fan Art Fridays to extend excitement around the film, which has garnered positive critical reviews and grossed $208.7 million worldwide for its opening weekend.

“We’re giddy and excited,” Phillips said. “Tongal’s offering the ability to reach this global set of artists and it’s really inspiring to figure out if we can do some cool collaborations in the future.”

Since the project, Sony is also considering using some of the unused submissions for a second activation ahead of the film’s home video release and for other upcoming films.

“This is a great example of Sony putting themselves out there and embracing the fans and the fans getting closer to the entertainment they love,” DeJulio said. “That’s how you build an awesome franchise in an entertainment environment that’s really hard to navigate right now.”