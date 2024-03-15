#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Jameson Irish Whiskey is not letting the fact that it’s a Leap Year get in the way of having its first proper Saturday St. Patrick’s Day celebration in years.

In fact, the brand brought in Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che to spread the word about “St. Patrick’s Eve,” a totally made-up holiday for revelers who reserve their Sundays for “cold plunges.” The campaign marks the duo’s first joint brand partnership.

In a series of fun videos created by Jameson’s new agency of record, Ogilvy, and directed by Micah Perta for Steve Unlimited, the comedians and Weekend Update hosts’ chemistry is on full display. While Jost agonizes over the pesky extra day denying him the chance to show his holiday spirit during “the best day of the week,” declaring that celebrating on a Sunday is “so mid, it’s cringe,” Che falls in step as his fun-loving foil, occasional enabler and exasperated voice of reason.

“I don’t believe in leap years, which is why I’m several days late for every appointment,” Jost said in a statement. “But for all you sheep who trust ‘Big Calendar’ and think February ‘sometimes’ has an extra day, we’ve gotten you off the hook by inventing a new holiday, St. Patrick’s Eve. And like I keep yelling at my family and therapist, ‘This isn’t just an excuse to party on Saturday as well as Sunday. It’s a real holiday.'”

“Colin is also probably a little relieved we’re going to spend a Saturday night ringing in St. Patrick’s Eve with Jameson, instead of reading the jokes I write for him,” Che added.

The campaign continues the Pernod Ricard brand’s debut global campaign, “Must Be a Jameson,” which launched last year and highlighted an unflappable protagonist “smooth as Jameson Whiskey,” who never lets a mishap deter him from enjoying the moment.

“Our ‘Must be a Jameson’ campaign honors a community anchored by their shared lighthearted spirit, so when Leap Year skipped over a Saturday St. Patrick’s Day, we did exactly what a Jameson would do: We created a completely new holiday so people can start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early,” Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing for Jameson Irish Whiskey, said in a statement.

Ball drop

In New York, the brand is celebrating the March 16 “holiday” by dropping the Times Square Ball at 8 p.m. ET to coincide with “Irish Midnight” and the official start of St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Guests 21 and over can enjoy the countdown festivities in Times Square Plaza between 43rd and 44th streets on Broadway, featuring a live set by DJ Stormy, giveaways and “The J Shop,” where they can buy limited-edition streetwear designed in collaboration with Reed Art Department (with proceeds benefiting the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation).

The “Rock Drop” countdown will be livestreamed on JamesonSPE.com for fans who aren’t in the city, and shown in partnering bars in the area. Jost and Che will be on deck as hosts, as well as guests of honor at a special VIP event attended by influencers and winners of a contest the brand held in February, whose “luck of the Irish” earned them a trip to New York for the festivities, where they’ll get to hang out with the SNL stars and enjoy a live set by DJ PeeWee—also known as Granny-winning artist Anderson .Paak.

The New York activation—which marks the first time a brand has ever dropped the Times Square ball to celebrate a new holiday—was produced in partnership with 160over90.

The campaign also includes out-of-home takeovers of The Sphere’s Exosphere in Las Vegas, wrapping the ferries and water taxis in Chicago (where the city famously dyes the Chicago River green annually) and a complete digital takeover of entertainment complex L.A. Live.

CREDITS

Agencies

Agency of Record: Ogilvy

Co-lead creative, public relations: Weber Shandwick

Creative, talent and influencer, content and production: UEG

Executive producer, creative director: Jared Pearlman

Producer: Demi Diggs

Website: Debrain

Media: Publicis

Social: TAG

CMR: A2I

Production

Production company: Steve Unlimited

Director: Micah Perta

Producer: Aaron Rosenbloom

Executive producer: Brian Etting

Editor: Andy Green

Colorist: Loren White (Lookwell)

Sound mixer: Kris Huayta