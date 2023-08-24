Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The cost of living crisis and soaring property prices have made affordable living spaces hard to come by in many countries. German home improvement retailer Hornbach, known for its odd and surreal campaigns from German creative agency HeimatTBWA\, is encouraging shoppers to get creative and make the most of the room they have.

The campaign, titled “Every Square Meter Deserves to Be the Best in the World,” centers on a minute-long film directed by Steve Rogers through production company TDF Berlin. Using entirely handcrafted sets designed by Steven Jones-Evens, the ad follows a man whose home is a series of tiny rooms, including a bedroom that converts into a shower and a dining room just big enough for a table for two, with additional chairs hanging on the walls above.

But the spaces still provide room for fun and creativity, from a vertical mushroom garden to an attic pottery studio.

“This film is the embodiment of the Hornbach brand,” Heimat co-founder Guido Heffels said in a statement. “We’ve built everything by hand, from the bed to the vertical dining room. No special effects, only ideas.”

Hornbach also enlisted artists and designers from eight European countries including Austria, Slovakia and the Netherlands to create their own one-meter spaces, such as a barbecue tower and a square farm. The retailer will reveal these projects starting in mid-September across social and digital media, along with the stories behind the work.

“We want to encourage and inspire people to creatively rethink and design rooms and spaces, both within their own four walls and beyond,” Hornbach head of international brand Thomas Schnaitmann said in a statement. “Particularly in places where affordable living space is becoming scarcer, the number of ideas per square meter needs to be even bigger.”

The campaign will also incorporate out-of-home installations, digital OOH ads, radio spots and events.

CREDITS:

Creative agency: HeimatTBWA\

Media agency: Mediaplus

Director: Steve Rogers

Music composition: Benjamin Woodgates, LELAND Music, London

Music supervision: Ed Bailie, LELAND Music, London

Sound design: David Arnold, LOFT Berlin

Film production: TPF Berlin

Producers: Michael Duttenhöfer, Florian von der Heydt