With the World Cup just days away from kicking off in Qatar and the decision to host the soccer tournament in the country continuing to draw criticism from around the world, human rights organizations in Germany have begun a social media boycott campaign.

The campaign, titled “Football Blackout for Human Rights” has been created for the anti-hate group Loud Against Nazis and by Berlin-based creative agency Heimat—named “Boycott Qatar 2022.”

An online film produced for the campaign explains that Qatar is a country that has been found to violate LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights and human rights “severely.” It also explains since 2010 and the announcement of the country as the host of this year’s World Cup, over 15,000 guest workers have died who were involved in the building work for the stadiums where games will be held.

The aim will be to call upon people to boycott the quarter-final of the competition taking place December 10, which is also the International Day of Human Rights by the United Nations.

“Let’s switch football off and do something else that night,” the Football Blackout campaign video also states.

A campaign website will also allow supporters to download and share assets across their social media profiles if they’ll be watching the World Cup that day.

Social media assets for The Football Blackout campaign

The site also allows supporters to buy campaign-branded hoodies and t-shirts to showcase their involvement with proceeds being donated to Loud Against Nazis.

Patrick Jelen from Boycott Qatar 2022 explained, “We thought the idea was great right away. Because our mission is to get people to boycott the entire tournament. A social media campaign that empowers everyone in Germany and worldwide to express their protest fits perfectly.”

Supporting the campaign will be well-known German celebrities including hip-hop group Culcha Candela, actor Ben Blaskovic and LGBTQ activist Dario Minden. Meanwhile, The craft brewer BRLO is also on board, and its bar screens will remain black rather than showing the matches within other bar locations across the country also said to be supporting the blackout.