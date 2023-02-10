Rebel Wilson Causes Chaos in Concussion Awareness Now PSA

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
The link between concussions and contact sports is well known, but a traumatic brain injury can happen in many ways, from a car accident to a simple fall. Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson is urging everyone to get their melons checked in a humorous PSA for Concussion Awareness Now directed by Great Guns USA’s Oren Kaplan.
The minute-long spot shows Wilson on set, insisting that despite her name she’s not really a rebel even as she accidentally wreaks havoc wherever she goes. She knocks things over playing with nunchucks, releases a crate of pythons, wields a flamethrower, tosses a tray of hot coffee out of a golf cart and then crashes the vehicle into boxes of glasses.
Despite all this, Wilson insists the only rebellious thing she’s ever done came when she slipped on grass and hit her head. Instead of trying to tough it out, she went to the doctor and learned that she had a concussion. “Don’t mess with your melon,” she urges. “If you hit it, get it checked.”
“Production was incredibly fun; getting to shoot on the Universal backlot—a dream for any filmmaker,” Kaplan said in a statement. “On top of that, Rebel Wilson was a seasoned (and hilarious) pro: She knew the script inside and out, brought a bunch of new ideas, and had an amazing instinct for improvisation and physical comedy.”
The spot directs viewers to Concussion Awareness Now’s website for information on how concussions are caused, their symptoms, and best practices if you suspect you have one. The coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups was formed in December through a collaboration between the Brain Injury Association of America and medical technology company Abbott. They launched with a 2-minute Q&A between Wilson and Abbott medical director Dr. Beth McQuiston covering the actor’s personal experience.
“Ordinary falls and bumps are how the vast majority of concussions happen, and that’s how Rebel experienced her concussion: by slipping on a grassy hill while walking to work,” Abbott chief marketing and communications officer Melissa Brotz said in a statement. “We want people to take away the serious message in this lighthearted campaign with Concussion Awareness Now: Think twice when you hit your head, and go get it checked.”
Production Company: Great Guns USA
MD/EP: Oliver Fuselier
HOP: Melissa Jacobs
Executive Assistant: Kelsy Haden
Director: Oren Kaplan
Producer: Richard Martin
Production supervisor: Kelsea Davis
Associate production supervisor: Jerry terHorst
1st AD: Michael Estrella
2nd AD: Jimmy Ramirez
2nd 2nd AD: Eric De Los Prados
Client: Abbott
Senior Director, Marketing: Mark Procop
DVP, corp brand & expression, global marketing: Diane Winnard
Senior director, public affairs, global diagnostics: Kim Modory
Senior manager, public affairs: Ellen Wichman, Kristen Whipple
Medical director, diagnostics: Beth McQuiston
Agency
CD, writer: John Maxham
CD, art director: Vince Cook
Camera Department
DP: Kramer Morgenthau
1st AC: Daniel Ferrell
2nd AC: Sam Lino
DIT: Bret Suding
Steadicam: Will Arnot
Electric
Gaffer: Manny Tapia
BB Electric: Luis Moreno
Electrician: Alex Tapia
Electrician: Robert Mckay
Electrician: Will Reid
Electrician: Jeremy Dewald
Electrician: Chris Cazor
Electrician/driver: Jeff Parkhurst
Grip
Key grip: Kyle Carden
BB grip: Jason Gary
Grip: Chris Mayhugh
Grip: Mike Stanosek
Grip: Pat Liampetrical
Grip: Andrew McGeo
Grip: Cory Beaird
Grip/driver: Robert Montaño
Art Department
Production designer: Shel Greb
Art coordinator: Sasha Jenson
Set decorator: Deedee Cheriel
Leadman: Jeff Myron
Dresser/driver Franz Stahl
Set dresser: Lintz Hadley
Set dresser: Ben Minty
Lead SPFX Dave Peterson
SFX: Johnny Peterson
SFX: Matt Guthrie
SFX: Michael Planas
Prop master: Robert Smith
Assistant prop master: Matt Myers
Art coordinator: Brooke Dryden
Art PA: Tai Ruinsky
Sound/VTR
Sound: Anna Wilborn
Boom OP: Keenan Wyatt
VTR: John Placencia
Script supervisor: Cori Glazer
Vanities (BG/Stunts)
Stylist: Shannon Kelly
Key makeup: Rachel Olson
Key hair: Darrell Redleaf
Hair stylist: Angelo Rivera
1st assistant costumer: Erica Clayton
Vanities (talent/OCP)
Key makeup (RW): Melanie Inglessis
Key hair (RW): John Dahlstrom
Stylist (RW): Elizabeth Stewart
Stylist assistant (RW): Jenny Rodriguez
Stylist assistant (RW): Natasha Aghajanyan
Gang boss: Joey Banks
Location/transportation
Site rep: Mariano Federovsky
Gang boss: Joey Banks
Teamster/driver: James Hunt
Teamster/driver: Trevor Baxter
Teamster/driver: Mike Belpedio
Teamster/driver: Kalin Jefferson
Tow plant driver: Jose Avalos
“SPOC” driver: Eduardo Terry
“SOLO” driver: Brandon Brodecki
WAMU driver: Daniel Lopez
Caterer: Edgar Rodriguez
Caterer: Eddie Menjivar
Caterer: Norberto Espinoza
Caterer: Elder Ramos
Craft service: Adam Berman
Medic: Rufino Romero
BTS
Stills photographer: Roger Snider
Stills assistant: Sara Mally
Cam op: Will Hooke
Sound mixer: Nick Kitinski
COVID compliance
COVID compliance officer: Kevin Walsh
COVID assistant: Nick Floris
COVID testing coordinator: Rae Threat
Production support
PA / prod truck: Kevin Kochman
PA / office: Morgan Falschlehner
PA / set: Eric Morley
PA / set: Araceli Navarrete
PA / set: Tomás Martin
PA / set: Catherine Howard
PA / AD: Emaryne Watt
PA / AD: Jackson Linn
PA / AD: Benjamin Salvador
Talent/stunts
Principal: Rebel Wilson
Stunt coordinator: Vladimir Tevlovski
Stunt rigger: Jeff Constine
Background/stand-in
MU artist: Zia Simmons
Wardrobe stylist: Kara Luiz
Production assistant: Cecilia Lee
Grip: Mario Madrigal
Art person: Ayinde Vaughn
Electrician: Taneka Washington
Cinematographer: Ted Roberto
1st AD: Josie James
Script supervisor: Nancy Cohen
Craft service: Shaun Lagadi
Stand-in: Courtney Rosemont
Equipment
Camera equipment: Panavision
Car rental: California Car Rental
Casting director: Idell James
Catering: Bruce’s Catering
Craft service: Adam Berman
Grip equipment: Kyle Carden/Universal
Hard drives: Film Tools
Motorhome: Sunset Studios
Storyboards: Andrew Paul
Pro supplies: Apache
Sound: Anna Wilborn
Lighting: Universal/Tap In Power
Trucks (prod): Avon
Trucks (art): Galpin
VTR: Freak Show
Condor: Herc
Gradall: Herc
Post production
Editorial house: Mack Cut
Executive producer: Gina Pagano
Producer: Dylan Anderson
Editor: Brendan Hogan
Assistant editor: Ellen Schoenfeld
Flame/conform: Joseph Miller
MIX: Corey Bauman
VFX: The Artery
Founder/ECD: Vico Sharabani
EP/managing director: Deborah Sullivan
VFX producer: Michael McCarthy
ECD/VFX supervisor: Elad Offer
VFX artist: Lorne Kwechansky
VFX coordinator: Hannah Sinagra
Junior flame artist: Samantha Díaz