Rebel Wilson Causes Chaos in Concussion Awareness Now PSA

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

The link between concussions and contact sports is well known, but a traumatic brain injury can happen in many ways, from a car accident to a simple fall. Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson is urging everyone to get their melons checked in a humorous PSA for Concussion Awareness Now directed by Great Guns USA’s Oren Kaplan.

The minute-long spot shows Wilson on set, insisting that despite her name she’s not really a rebel even as she accidentally wreaks havoc wherever she goes. She knocks things over playing with nunchucks, releases a crate of pythons, wields a flamethrower, tosses a tray of hot coffee out of a golf cart and then crashes the vehicle into boxes of glasses.

Despite all this, Wilson insists the only rebellious thing she’s ever done came when she slipped on grass and hit her head. Instead of trying to tough it out, she went to the doctor and learned that she had a concussion. “Don’t mess with your melon,” she urges. “If you hit it, get it checked.”

“Production was incredibly fun; getting to shoot on the Universal backlot—a dream for any filmmaker,” Kaplan said in a statement. “On top of that, Rebel Wilson was a seasoned (and hilarious) pro: She knew the script inside and out, brought a bunch of new ideas, and had an amazing instinct for improvisation and physical comedy.”

The spot directs viewers to Concussion Awareness Now’s website for information on how concussions are caused, their symptoms, and best practices if you suspect you have one. The coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups was formed in December through a collaboration between the Brain Injury Association of America and medical technology company Abbott. They launched with a 2-minute Q&A between Wilson and Abbott medical director Dr. Beth McQuiston covering the actor’s personal experience.

“Ordinary falls and bumps are how the vast majority of concussions happen, and that’s how Rebel experienced her concussion: by slipping on a grassy hill while walking to work,” Abbott chief marketing and communications officer Melissa Brotz said in a statement. “We want people to take away the serious message in this lighthearted campaign with Concussion Awareness Now: Think twice when you hit your head, and go get it checked.”

Production Company: Great Guns USA

MD/EP: Oliver Fuselier

HOP: Melissa Jacobs

Executive Assistant: Kelsy Haden

Director: Oren Kaplan

Producer: Richard Martin

Production supervisor: Kelsea Davis

Associate production supervisor: Jerry terHorst

1st AD: Michael Estrella

2nd AD: Jimmy Ramirez

2nd 2nd AD: Eric De Los Prados

Client: Abbott

Senior Director, Marketing: Mark Procop

DVP, corp brand & expression, global marketing: Diane Winnard

Senior director, public affairs, global diagnostics: Kim Modory

Senior manager, public affairs: Ellen Wichman, Kristen Whipple

Medical director, diagnostics: Beth McQuiston

Agency

CD, writer: John Maxham

CD, art director: Vince Cook

Camera Department

DP: Kramer Morgenthau

1st AC: Daniel Ferrell

2nd AC: Sam Lino

DIT: Bret Suding

Steadicam: Will Arnot

Electric

Gaffer: Manny Tapia

BB Electric: Luis Moreno

Electrician: Alex Tapia

Electrician: Robert Mckay

Electrician: Will Reid

Electrician: Jeremy Dewald

Electrician: Chris Cazor

Electrician/driver: Jeff Parkhurst

Grip

Key grip: Kyle Carden

BB grip: Jason Gary

Grip: Chris Mayhugh

Grip: Mike Stanosek

Grip: Pat Liampetrical

Grip: Andrew McGeo

Grip: Cory Beaird

Grip/driver: Robert Montaño

Art Department

Production designer: Shel Greb

Art coordinator: Sasha Jenson

Set decorator: Deedee Cheriel

Leadman: Jeff Myron

Dresser/driver Franz Stahl

Set dresser: Lintz Hadley

Set dresser: Ben Minty

Lead SPFX Dave Peterson

SFX: Johnny Peterson

SFX: Matt Guthrie

SFX: Michael Planas

Prop master: Robert Smith

Assistant prop master: Matt Myers

Art coordinator: Brooke Dryden

Art PA: Tai Ruinsky

Sound/VTR

Sound: Anna Wilborn

Boom OP: Keenan Wyatt

VTR: John Placencia

Script supervisor: Cori Glazer

Vanities (BG/Stunts)

Stylist: Shannon Kelly

Key makeup: Rachel Olson

Key hair: Darrell Redleaf

Hair stylist: Angelo Rivera

1st assistant costumer: Erica Clayton

Vanities (talent/OCP)

Key makeup (RW): Melanie Inglessis

Key hair (RW): John Dahlstrom

Stylist (RW): Elizabeth Stewart

Stylist assistant (RW): Jenny Rodriguez

Stylist assistant (RW): Natasha Aghajanyan

Gang boss: Joey Banks

Location/transportation

Site rep: Mariano Federovsky

Gang boss: Joey Banks

Teamster/driver: James Hunt

Teamster/driver: Trevor Baxter

Teamster/driver: Mike Belpedio

Teamster/driver: Kalin Jefferson

Tow plant driver: Jose Avalos

“SPOC” driver: Eduardo Terry

“SOLO” driver: Brandon Brodecki

WAMU driver: Daniel Lopez

Caterer: Edgar Rodriguez

Caterer: Eddie Menjivar

Caterer: Norberto Espinoza

Caterer: Elder Ramos

Craft service: Adam Berman

Medic: Rufino Romero

BTS

Stills photographer: Roger Snider

Stills assistant: Sara Mally

Cam op: Will Hooke

Sound mixer: Nick Kitinski

COVID compliance

COVID compliance officer: Kevin Walsh

COVID assistant: Nick Floris

COVID testing coordinator: Rae Threat

Production support

PA / prod truck: Kevin Kochman

PA / office: Morgan Falschlehner

PA / set: Eric Morley

PA / set: Araceli Navarrete

PA / set: Tomás Martin

PA / set: Catherine Howard

PA / AD: Emaryne Watt

PA / AD: Jackson Linn

PA / AD: Benjamin Salvador

Talent/stunts

Principal: Rebel Wilson

Stunt coordinator: Vladimir Tevlovski

Stunt rigger: Jeff Constine

Background/stand-in

MU artist: Zia Simmons

Wardrobe stylist: Kara Luiz

Production assistant: Cecilia Lee

Grip: Mario Madrigal

Art person: Ayinde Vaughn

Electrician: Taneka Washington

Cinematographer: Ted Roberto

1st AD: Josie James

Script supervisor: Nancy Cohen

Craft service: Shaun Lagadi

Stand-in: Courtney Rosemont

Equipment

Camera equipment: Panavision

Car rental: California Car Rental

Casting director: Idell James

Catering: Bruce’s Catering

Craft service: Adam Berman

Grip equipment: Kyle Carden/Universal

Hard drives: Film Tools

Motorhome: Sunset Studios

Storyboards: Andrew Paul

Pro supplies: Apache

Sound: Anna Wilborn

Lighting: Universal/Tap In Power

Trucks (prod): Avon

Trucks (art): Galpin

VTR: Freak Show

Condor: Herc

Gradall: Herc

Post production

Editorial house: Mack Cut

Executive producer: Gina Pagano

Producer: Dylan Anderson

Editor: Brendan Hogan

Assistant editor: Ellen Schoenfeld

Flame/conform: Joseph Miller

MIX: Corey Bauman

VFX: The Artery

Founder/ECD: Vico Sharabani

EP/managing director: Deborah Sullivan

VFX producer: Michael McCarthy

ECD/VFX supervisor: Elad Offer

VFX artist: Lorne Kwechansky

VFX coordinator: Hannah Sinagra

Junior flame artist: Samantha Díaz