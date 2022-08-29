The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Award shows provide an ideal, highly publicized stage for immovable fashion statements. Burger King and “Big Energy” performer Latto are all too aware of this. So when the 2022 MTV VMAs came into view, the two pegged the moment as the perfect time to debut a brand new crown fit for a “king, queen and everyone in between.”