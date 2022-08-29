Food & Beverage

Rap Star Latto Debuts Reimagined Burger King Crown During MTV VMAs

And you can win it for just 1 dollar through the NTWRK app

Latto in a crown
The rap star introduced the bejeweled, limited-edition crown by celeb jeweler Laurel DeWitt during a special performance of 'It's Givin.'Burger King
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

3 mins ago

Award shows provide an ideal, highly publicized stage for immovable fashion statements. Burger King and “Big Energy” performer Latto are all too aware of this. So when the 2022 MTV VMAs came into view, the two pegged the moment as the perfect time to debut a brand new crown fit for a “king, queen and everyone in between.”

