Black queer love is front and center as Polaroid partners with My Black Queerness, My Queer Blackness (MBQMQB) for Musings on Love—a social media challenge that will highlight the diverse and multifaceted images of Black queer identity. The challenge was created with the goal of redefining romantic love and to celebrate an array of different manifestations of love. MBQMQB is an ongoing project in exploration of Black queer identity by way of art, film and literature.