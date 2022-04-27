Announcing Brandweek, live and in person, Sept. 12-16 in Miami, Fla. It's a cant-miss experience where you'll join the brightest minds and biggest names in brand marketing and advertising to explore promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Join the movement now and lock in up to 70% off .

Insects occupy a slightly concerning percentage of the planet’s overall mass—nearly one gigaton of biomass carbon, to be exact—which is only one reason why a homeowner may want to act quickly when experiencing an infestation. Preventing insect populations from growing to planetary proportions isn’t easy, so it’s best not to call in just anyone to help with the issue. Instead, you want to bring in a professional you can trust to do the job.