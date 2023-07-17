Join the brightest minds in marketing at Brandweek in Miami this September 11–14. We’ll explore the promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Register now to save 20% .

A campaign from telecoms company Orange to promote its sponsorship of the French team in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has drawn acclaim for its use of tech to address misogyny in the game.

Created by Publicis agency Marcel, the film titled “The Compil des Bleues” spotlights the on-field skills of the French men’s national team–or does it?

The first half of the ad presents highlights of the game featuring French soccer stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann. Halfway through, a line says: “Only Les Bleus can give us these emotions… But that’s not them you’ve just seen.”

The spot then rewinds to show that visual effects had altered original footage of players from the women’s team, including Sakina Karchaoui and Selma Bacha. The twist demonstrates that the women’s team has the same skills as the men’s.

It ends with the message: “At Orange, we support Les Blues” before showing images of players from both teams.

Orange explained in a statement that it was “taking a stand in favor of women’s football… with the aim of overturning one of the prejudices that all too often surround the player.”

The company added that some fans have formed biases towards women’s soccer despite never watching it.

After weeks of researching game footage from the French soccer federation’s archives, the ad’s creators were able to match moves from the women’s team with similar plays by the men to showcase their similar abilities.

The campaign was released on June 28 and targets soccer fans online through platforms such as L’Équipe, beIN Sports, Foot Mercato, the French soccer federation’s platforms and through influencers on YouTube, Twitter and Snapchat.

The film has now picked up attention and praise from fans around the world.

Speaking to Adweek, Vivienne MacLaren, chair of Scottish Women’s Football and a digital and marketing expert, described the ad as “brilliant” in its ambition and execution, while being “built on the misogyny of some men who are quick to comment on how poor the women’s game is without watching it.”

She added: “Watch the first half and because it’s men playing, it’s validated. Then to see it’s the skill of female players is just wonderful and very clever.”

Since its release, the campaign has drawn over 44,000 views on YouTube alone.

Orange has been a sponsor of the French Football Federation since 2018 and last year renewed its $5.7 million deal for both the men’s and women’s teams to run until 2016.

At the time of announcing the new contract, Fabienne Dulac, chief executive of Orange France, explained: “It illustrates our ambition to be a committed and responsible operator, by carrying out preventive actions on the use of digital technology among young people. The collective and solidarity, values ​​dear to Orange, are honored by the success of the national men’s and women’s teams and make us particularly proud of this partnership”.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

