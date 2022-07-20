How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Launched on Christmas Day in 2021 after spending decades in development, the James Webb Space Telescope is now the largest optical telescope in space. Specializing in infrared astronomy, the Telescope is over 100x more powerful than the Hubble, promising to capture the universe as we have never seen it before. Because let’s face it: as far as handheld tech has come over the years, there are certain wonders you just can’t capture with your phone.