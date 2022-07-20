Out of Home

OOH Ads Hail the Cosmic Wonders You Can Only Capture With a Telescope, Not Your Phone

Northrop Grumman teams with Dentsu Creative on a campaign that takes a gentle dig at the iPhone

OOH Campaign featuring shot of space
'Not Shot On An iPhone' features OOH elements near Northrop Grumman’s Fall Church headquarters in Virginia and in L.A., where the telescope was built.Dentsu Creative, Northrop Grumman
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

6 mins ago

Launched on Christmas Day in 2021 after spending decades in development, the James Webb Space Telescope is now the largest optical telescope in space. Specializing in infrared astronomy, the Telescope is over 100x more powerful than the Hubble, promising to capture the universe as we have never seen it before. Because let’s face it: as far as handheld tech has come over the years, there are certain wonders you just can’t capture with your phone.

