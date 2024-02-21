Off the Clock

This Marketer's Pottery Is a Love Letter to Chinese Culture

NBCUniversal's Josephine Zhu took a leap of faith into ceramics and rediscovered her heritage

Josephine Zhu with pottery in the background
Zhu reconnected with her Chinese heritage after moving to LA.Omar Ortega
By Luz Corona

For Josephine Zhu, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, her Asian-inspired pottery brand Zhuology Ceramics is a love letter to her culture.

“Every Chinese kid knows the classic blue and white Qinghua patterns, or the traditional lidded tea mugs their grandmother used to sip from. Memories of these grace my childhood, yet I used to think these looked so antiquated,” Zhu said. “But as I got older, I developed a new appreciation for those shapes and patterns.”

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

