Working in the relentless environment of social media, Paddy Smith, executive creative director and partner at agency Born Social, likes to step away each week to focus on something he finds therapeutic.

This conscious separation from his daily work has led him to a hobby that is physical rather than digital: typography and hand-lettering, a fascination that came from the grunge albums and graffiti of his teenage years.

Hand-drawing letters allows Smith to be “positive and playful in the process” while stretching his natural creative talents.

“It’s evolved over time to be something that is just so central to me and my true love and passion.