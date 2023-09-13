Off the Clock

Off the Clock: Typography Is Therapeutic for Born Social's ECD

Paddy Smith shares his passion for creating letters

Paddy Smith working on a typography project
Paddy Smith uses his hobby to unplug from his social media work.Born Social
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

Working in the relentless environment of social media, Paddy Smith, executive creative director and partner at agency Born Social, likes to step away each week to focus on something he finds therapeutic.

This conscious separation from his daily work has led him to a hobby that is physical rather than digital: typography and hand-lettering, a fascination that came from the grunge albums and graffiti of his teenage years.

Hand-drawing letters allows Smith to be “positive and playful in the process” while stretching his natural creative talents.

Jesús Acosta

Off the Clock: Social Media Specialist by Day, Pop Star by Night

“It’s evolved over time to be something that is just so central to me and my true love and passion.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the September 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles