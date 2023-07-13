Despite its reputation as a haven for live music, the city of Austin, Texas, had arguably not produced a proper pop musician until Jesús Acosta launched Sobbrs in late 2016.

At the time, the city had cultivated a thriving atmosphere for psych-rock foursomes and singer-songwriter soloists. But Acosta, now the senior art director at creative agency Conscious Minds Studios, found himself nearly alone in his efforts to bring a more expressive sensibility to the scene.

While working by day in a series of art direction and graphic design roles, Acosta spent the next four years developing his craft as a musician, simultaneously nurturing the nascent pop scene in the city.

By the time he moved to Los Angeles last year, the musical landscape of Austin looked radically different—due in no small part to his efforts.

“When