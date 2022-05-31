Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Ahead of the Stanley Cup Final on June 30, the NHL has experienced its highest viewership since the 2016/2017 season. Going into the postseason tournament is always at least a little emotional, but the NHL is leaving its 2021/2022 season with the assurance of more great moments to come.