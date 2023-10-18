Old Navy has officially entered its holiday era with new spots starring actor Natasha Lyonne.

The retailer—which kicked off its holiday campaign around the same time last year with The Rockettes—tapped the Poker Face star to perform double duty in entertaining ads created by The Martin Agency.

Lyonne previously made her Old Navy debut in August for the brand’s fall campaign, “Thanks, It’s Old Navy,” in which she awkwardly struggles to accept compliments before sashaying away in her fashionable wares.

The holiday ads pick up where the previous ones left off, with the Russian Doll actor and producer embracing her style icon status and piling on affirmations in the process.

In the ad touting its “Holiday Dressy” collection, the famously nonchalant actor encounters her clone at a party, both donning the latest looks from the brand. Each proceeds to pepper the other with an effusive barrage of compliments.

In another spotlighting its “Alpine City” collection, the two Lyonnes happen upon each other on a snowy street, confusing both themselves and the audience with different pronunciations of their (shared) name, admiring their respective outfits, and challenging each other on which one can say the most “wows.”

A third spot has the actor schlepping an unusually long (and stolen) toboggan loaded with “savings” from her shopping spree.

The ads, which will run throughout the holiday season across linear and streaming television as well as paid social, premiered in theaters during previews before the filmed version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (fitting, since Lyonne modeled the brand’s “Taylor Pants” in a previous spot).

“[Lyonne’s] anti-gatekeeping approach to fashion aligns with our brand mission to democratize style, providing access to aspirational designs at affordable prices,” an Old Navy spokesperson told Adweek. “As a brand known for playing in pop culture and creating content with hilarious female headliners, we gravitated towards Natasha’s disarming wit and intrinsic confidence to serve as an ambassador for self-expression and the many dimensions of personal style.”