Mini Introduces Global 'Nice to Meet You Again' Campaign

With a new generation of cars to promote, BMW-owned British car brand Mini is back with a 360-global campaign that aims to convey the progressive features of its all-electric Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman models.

Created by Anomaly with production from Media.Monks and promoting the tagline ‘Nice to Meet You Again,’ the two enthusiastic 45-second films individually promote each of the vehicles and feature a consistent tone across both. With “Pump Up the Jam” from Technotronic playing, the films take on the car’s point of view and the people they interact with, using a fisheye lens to showcase those eclectic drivers.

Offering a first look at the new designs of the iconic models, the two ads follow the cars across different terrains, cities and color themes as they interact with their passengers on their varying and at times, very different adventures.

It also showcases the interactive technology that both models come with, including the OLED display that greets the driver like a friend, the interior that changes to fit their mood or the headlight that winks when they open the car.

“With the ‘Nice To Meet You Again’ campaign for the market launch of the New Mini Family, we are once again proving that Mini is always breaking new ground in marketing,” Sebastian Beuchel, head of mini marketing and brand management told Adweek. “The new, expressive visual language ensures strong attention and differentiation, and the conception of the campaign in the sense of ‘digital first,’ offers a variety of possibilities for addressing the Mini community with individually tailored content.”

Joe Corcoran, ECD, Anomaly London said that the campaign celebrates the return of an automotive icon that is imagined around the driver’s experience as it was designed in 1959.

“More human, more personal than anything else. The cars are a leap forward in design, and we gave ourselves the challenge of giving them a cultural reintroduction, which is how we got to ‘Nice to meet you again,’” he continued. “Like with the cars, Mini have been great at allowing the work to be freed from the common tropes of car advertising. Showing people in a more interesting, up close and personal way, with abstract ‘pumps’ to express product features.”

The main campaign will go live globally Oct. 18 with local launches set to follow in key markets such as the E.U., U.K., U.S., China, Japan and South Korea. Supporting activity across out-of-home, digital and social media will also take place.

The first element of the “Nice to Meet You Again” campaign was unveiled in September through a vibrant light installation by Morag Myerscough, which went on display in London at the Shoreditch Design Triangle during London Design Week 2023.

