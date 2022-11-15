In 1967, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon even though a man tried to push her off the course.
Her story serves as the center of a TV spot from longtime New York City Marathon sponsor Michelob Ultra and Gut Los Angeles, which kicked off a larger campaign focused on gender equity in running.
“Michelob Ultra is committed to using our brand as a platform to increase gender representation and equal enjoyment for everyone who loves sports,” Michelob Ultra vice president of marketing Ricardo Marques said in a statement.
“We believe in celebrating an active and balanced lifestyle and are proud to continue working with partners like New York Road Runners and the Women’s Sports Foundation to bring our shared values to life. Because it’s only worth it if we all enjoy it.”
Running for the future
In the minute-long spot, Switzer says that when she thought about quitting, she kept going so that her last step in the race would become the first step for millions.
As the ad transitions from black and white to color, text explains that Switzer helped start the race for equality in running and that consumers can join Michelob Ultra in working to achieve equal representation in marathons. Women and nonbinary runners currently make up 46% of New York City Marathon finishers.
The Michelob Ultra Run Fund marks the 50th anniversary of the New York City Marathon’s women’s division with a sweepstakes running from until July 1, 2023 that will award three winners—who have never participated in a marathon before—entry into the 2023 race and access to a training program to prepare them. The effort is part of the brand’s $100 million commitment to gender equity and sports and will be expanded to other races nationwide.
