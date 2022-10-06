Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Ricardo Casal and Juan Javier Peña Plaza have been on the fast track since they burst onto the scene at David in 2011. The Ecuadorian duo started as junior creatives in Buenos Aires and quickly established themselves as a creative powerhouse, rising through the ranks and winning multiple awards in their eight years at David for campaigns like Burger King’s “Whopper Neutrality” and “Google Home of the Whopper.”