Gut Promotes Juan Javier Peña Plaza and Ricardo Casal to North America CCOs

The global partners will oversee the growth and creative of the LA, Toronto and Miami offices

Two men standing on steps in front of graffiti wall.
The Ecuadorian duo started as junior creatives in Buenos Aires and quickly established themselves as a creative powerhouse.Gut
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

33 seconds ago

Ricardo Casal and Juan Javier Peña Plaza have been on the fast track since they burst onto the scene at David in 2011. The Ecuadorian duo started as junior creatives in Buenos Aires and quickly established themselves as a creative powerhouse, rising through the ranks and winning multiple awards in their eight years at David for campaigns like Burger King’s “Whopper Neutrality” and “Google Home of the Whopper.”

